Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Along with Kiermaier, lefty hitters Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Yoshi Tsutsugo will check out of the lineup with southpaw James Paxton on the bump for New York. Manuel Margot will fill in for Kiermaier in center field and will bat seventh.