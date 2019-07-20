Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Manager Kevin Cash will give Kiermaier the opportunity to clear his head with the 29-year-old mired in a 3-for-26 slump at the plate over the past seven games. Avisail Garcia will replace Kiermaier in center field.

