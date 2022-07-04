site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-kevin-kiermaier-sitting-monday-836644 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kiermaier isn't starting Monday's game against Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier is getting a day off after he went 3-for-12 with a run, two walks and four strikeouts over his last three games. Brett Phillips is starting in center field and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read