Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

The Rays will withhold two of their lefty-hitting outfielders from the lineup in Kiermaier and Austin Meadows, opening up starts for Guillermo Heredia and Avisail Garcia in the process. Kiermaier is off to a hot start through nine games, batting .300 while contributing six extra-base hits and two steals.

