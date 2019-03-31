Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting out Sunday
Kiermaier is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Kiermaier started each of the Rays' first three games but sits Sunday with lefty Wade Miley on the mound. Guillermo Heredia starts in his place. It's possible that a platoon is coming, but it's likely that Kiermaier is simply getting a routine day off.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Smacks first exhibition homer•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Enjoying strong spring•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Slated to play Tuesday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Battling heel blister•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Diagnosed with hairline fracture•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Goes hitless in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...