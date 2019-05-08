Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The Rays will swap Kiermaier out for an extra right-handed bat in Guillermo Heredia with southpaw Robbie Ray on the hill for Arizona. Kiermaier has gone 7-for-23 against left-handed pitching this season but owns a .236/.291/.352 career line (77 wRC+) in those matchups.