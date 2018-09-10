Kiermaier is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak, slashing an impressive .520/.556/1.040 with three homers and seven RBI over that stretch. He'll take a seat for Monday's series opener following six straight starts, with Tommy Pham, Mallex Smith and Jake Bauers covering the outfield from left to right in his absence.