Kiermaier (hip, back), who went 1-for-5 with an RBI triple and a run in High-A Charlotte's loss to Bradenton on Sunday, is slated for at least three more rehab games, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The recovering outfielder went 1-for-9 over his first two contests, playing both games as the designated hitter. Kiermaier may be deployed in the outfield beginning Tuesday after receiving the night off Monday. If all goes well during the rest of the week, Kiermaier would presumably rejoin the Rays for their upcoming weekend series versus the Mariners.