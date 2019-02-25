Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Slated to play Tuesday
Kiermaier (heel) is listed in the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier is slated to hit fifth and man center field, with the Rays' decision not to reserve the designated-hitter spot for him suggesting that there's little concern about his health. The Rays' decision to hold him out for the first handful of spring games is likely just a matter of precaution while he tends to a minor blister on his right heel.
