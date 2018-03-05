Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sluggish start to spring
Kiermaier, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI ground-rule double in Sunday's 9-1 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees, is slashing .235/.235/.294 with a double, three RBI and a run across six spring training games.
The lone starting holdover in the outfield from last season, Kiermaier is off to a slow start following a 2017 campaign in which he established career bests in batting average (.276), OBP (.338) and home runs (15). The multi-skilled 27-year-old figures to fill a prominent role in the top half of the order once again this season, although exactly where he'll slot in to open 2018 remains to be seen. Kiermaier has worked as the leadoff man thus far this spring, along with filling the No. 2 role he was deployed in Sunday. His usage a season ago was almost even between the two spots, as Kiermaier logged 148 at-bats at the top of the lineup and 172 as the No. 2 man.
