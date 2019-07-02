Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Orioles on Monday.

Kiermaier's sixth-inning shot off Branden Kline erased a 3-2 deficit and gave the Rays a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way. With the aid of the three-run blast, Kiermaier opened July the same way he closed out June, namely, posting a multi-hit, multi-RBI effort. He's now left the yard in twice in the last five contests, a span during which he's also collected seven RBI.