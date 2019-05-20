Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

The Platinum Glove outfielder has been mired in a slump since the start of May, and even Sunday's production only served to push Kiermaier's average for the month to .149. However, he's hit safely in four of the last five games overall, offering some reason for optimism that he might be starting to trend in the right direct once more.