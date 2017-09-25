Kiermaier went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Orioles.

The 27-year-old outfielder went deep for the first time since Sept. 15, extending his career-best homer total to 15. Kiermaier also has career bests in average (.276), OBP (.338) and slugging (.455) and is just two RBI from setting a new high-water mark in that category as well. The boosting of his offensive production alongside his Gold Glove defensive credentials is certainly an encouraging development, considering Kiermaier is capable of offering fantasy owners a comprehensive range of production that also includes solid stolen base numbers.