Kiermaier went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in an exhibition loss to the Phillies on Monday.

Kiermaier took Jake Arrieta deep for a two-run shot in the second with Joey Wendle aboard for the Rays' only runs of the game. The elite defensive outfielder has enjoyed a solid spring at the plate, hitting .279 with four doubles, one triple and Monday's homer while driving in four runs. Kiermaier is looking to pull his offensive numbers back up after an injury-shortened 2018 in which all three components of his .217/.282/.370 qualified as career worsts.