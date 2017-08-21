Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Smacks homer from leadoff spot
Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Mariners.
Kiermaier's eighth bomb of the season, a 443-foot bomb to center, opened the scoring on the afternoon. The Gold Glove outfielder has one of only two multi-hit efforts on the day for the Rays, and he went 5-for-12 with a double, Sunday's homer, two RBI and three runs in the weekend series against the Mariners.
