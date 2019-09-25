Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Kiermaier erased a 1-0 deficit with a 413-foot shot to right in the fifth, his first round tripper since Aug. 21. The struggling outfielder has been mired in a slump since mid-August, which has led to a 24-point drop in his season average to .227. Notably, Tuesday's homer still only served to bring his September batting average to .111.