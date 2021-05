Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Royals on Friday.

Kiermaier's multi-hit effort snapped a brief 1-for-15 skid that had encompassed his last six games. The veteran outfielder continues to scuffle significantly at the plate despite having generated a trio of two-hit efforts in his last six starts, as he's slashing just .216/.283/.278 across 106 plate appearances.