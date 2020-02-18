Kiermaier, who made some changes to his stance and swing this offseason, has been consistently driving the ball to the opposite field in his first few batting practice sessions, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The multi-time Gold Glover made a point of addressing his offense this offseason in an effort to significantly outperform his career .249 average in 2020. Toribio reported last week that the 29-year-old worked diligently with a coach from another major-league team on both body positioning and control this winter, with the express intention of learning to use all fields consistently. The new approach has apparently paid early dividends, although spring training, and ultimately, the regular season, will serve as a more accurate barometer.