Kiermaier, who went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in a win over the Nationals on Monday, has now hit safely in three straight games .

Kiermaier came up empty at the plate in his first three games since returning from an extended absence due to thumb surgery, going 0-for-13 during that stretch. While he's still searching for the first multi-hit effort of his injury-shortened season heading into Tuesday's matinee contest versus the Nationals, Kiermaier has now hit safely in three consecutive games, lacing a triple in addition to Monday's homer and four RBI.