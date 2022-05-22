Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 6-1 win against Baltimore on Saturday.

Kiermaier's eighth-inning, 406-foot solo shot gave Tampa Bay a six-run lead and was his second long ball in the past three games. After hitting a paltry .174 across his first 31 games of the campaign, the veteran has recorded three-straight three-hit performances to lift his batting average to .240. Kiermaier batted out of the leadoff spot for the first time this season Saturday, and he could get more opportunities there if he continues to swing a hot stick.