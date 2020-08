Kiermaier went 3-for-4 in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday and is now hitting .333 (8-for-24) across nine August games.

The veteran outfielder has actually enjoyed a bulk of that success over the last two games, during which he's gone 5-for-8 with a double, three RBI and a walk. Kiermaier has been able to boost his season average 85 points to .245 during the current month, although he's managed just three extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple) over his first 17 games.