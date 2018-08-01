Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Stays productive in return to lineup
Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a triple and bases-loaded walk in a win over the Angels on Tuesday. He also scored twice.
Kiermaier has recently dealt with a bone bruise in his foot, but a couple of days of rest seemed to serve him well. The outfielder hustled into third just under the tag of Jefry Marte, a third-inning hit with which he plated Mallex Smith. Kiermaier's average still sits at just .199, but a 16-for-56 finish to July during which he laced six extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, three home runs) boosted his average 42 points and provides reason for optimism moving forward.
