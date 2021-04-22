Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Royals.

Kiermaier's lone hit of the night came on an eighth-inning single. He ended up taking second for his first stolen base of the year and eventually would come in to score on a RBI double by Randy Arozarena. Kiermaier started the year with one hit in his first 11 at-bats but has recently found life at the plate with five hits, four runs scored and two RBI in his last four games.