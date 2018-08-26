Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Kiermaier led off the sixth inning with a triple, scoring what would eventually prove to be the game-winning run on a wild pitch. He added a single -- and stole his ninth base of the season -- in the seventh inning, marking his third multi-hit game in his last six appearances. While Kiermaier has shown signs of breaking out of his extended slump recently, he's still hitting a lackluster .198/.242/.279 through 23 games this month.