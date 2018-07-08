Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Steals sixth base
Kiermaier went 1-for-5 with a stolen base Saturday against the Mets.
Kiermaier's effort was unremarkable aside from him recording his sixth stolen base of the season. Since coming off the disabled list on June 19, he has attempted six stolen bases and been successful on five occasions. Though the rest of his stat-line lags behind, if he continues to run at this rate, he will force his way into fantasy relevance.
