Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is off to a very strong start across the board. He is 14-for-46 (.304) with two homers, eight RBI, 10 runs and three steals in 14 games. Behind eight extra-base hits, Kiermaier owns a .609 slugging percentage as well.