Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Still in boot, but expected to play Wednesday
Kiermaier (foot) was still wearing a walking boot after Tuesday's game but both he and manager Kevin Cash stated the outfielder would be in the lineup Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier was reportedly available off the bench if needed Tuesday, although he never entered the game. There had apparently been some thought to holding him out of Wednesday's contest as well with Thursday's off day looming, but Cash seems to echo Kiermaier's sentiment that he'll be in uniform for the series finale against the White Sox.
