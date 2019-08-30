Kiermaier (ribs) remains out of the lineup Friday against Cleveland, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Kiermaier hasn't played since bruising his ribs in a collision with the outfield wall Sunday against the Orioles, though the Rays have said he's unlikely to require a trip to the injured list. Rosters expand Sunday, so the team won't have to be short-handed for too much longer even if Kiermaier remains out. Avisail Garcia continues to serve as the center fielder in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories