Kiermaier (wrist) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

He'll remain on the bench for a second straight contest due to a sore left wrist. Since the Rays are facing a left-handed pitcher (J.A. Happ), Kiermaier may have been out of the starting nine anyway, given manager Kevin Cash's proclivity to play matchups. The righty-hitting Guillermo Heredia will step in for Kiermaier in center field in the series opener.