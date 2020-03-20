Kiermaier was hitting just .125 (3-for-24) with two doubles, three RBi, two walks and four runs across 10 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.

The Platinum Glove outfielder entered camp looking forward to implementing changes to his stance and swing he'd made in the offseason, but as his line indicates, those have yet to pay dividends. Even with the unsightly spring numbers, Kiermaier's starting center field job is far from endangered thanks to his elite defense. Nevertheless, the Rays would certainly welcome improvement on last season's .228/.278/.398 line (480 plate appearances).