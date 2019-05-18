Kiermaier, who entered Friday's loss to the Yankees as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2, is hitting just .125 (5-for-40) in May.

The outfielder struck out in that pinch-hit appearance, but he subsequently singled later in the contest. However, the outfielder's prolonged slump has already caused his season average to tumble 42 points to .224, and he has only one extra-base hit (a triple) since April 21, a span of 19 games.