Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Successful return to lineup
Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a triple in a win over the Indians on Wednesday.
Kiermaier enjoyed a successful return from a two-game absence due to illness, managing his eighth triple of the season off Carlos Carrasco. The 28-year-old has been wielding a red-hot bat in September after hitting just .192 in August, as he's now 14-for-28 with seven extra-base hits (two doubles, two triples, three home runs) and eight RBI over his first eight games of the month. The surge has boosted Kiermaier's season average 29 points to .225, and his RBI total is already double that which he compiled during the entirety of the previous month.
