Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Suffers thumb sprain
Kiermaier has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left thumb after exiting Saturday's contest, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier exited the game after jamming his thumb on the first base bag while sliding into the base for a single. He will be re-evaluated Sunday to determine the severity of the injury, but should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
