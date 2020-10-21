Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, one run and a pair of runs batted in Tuesday in a loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Kiermaier hit a solo homer in the fifth inning off Clayton Kershaw. The longest-tenured Rays player hit his first home run off a lefty all season. The solo shot was the only damage that they were able to inflict on Clayton Kershaw, who otherwise dominated their offense. The veteran managed to knock in teammate Joey Wendle in the seventh inning and was the only spark plug in a Rays offense that struggled Tuesday.