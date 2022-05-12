Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels.

The veteran center fielder took Shohei Ohtani deep in the second inning to get the Rays on the board, then crossed the plate with the winning run on a Vidal Brujan double in the top of the 10th. Kiermaier offers little fantasy utility outside of deep AL-only formats despite playing nearly every day, as he's slashing .179/.238/.348 with three homers, two steals, eight RBI and 10 runs through 27 games.