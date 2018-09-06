Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Swats two solo homers
Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Kiermaier accounted for the majority of Tampa Bay's offense in this one, taking starter Aaron Sanchez deep twice -- once in the second frame and once in the sixth. The outfielder hadn't gone deep since July 28 heading into Wednesday, and he's now sitting at just six homers through 74 games this season after hitting 15 across 98 games in 2017. Kiermaier is also hitting just .212/.277/.360 with nine stolen bases.
