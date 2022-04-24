Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's extra-inning win over Boston.
The AL East combatants battled to a scoreless tie after nine innings, pushing the game to extra frames. Boston scored a pair of runs in its half of the 10th but made a crucial error in the bottom of the inning to prolong the game. Kiermaier capitalized on the mistake, slugging a two-run shot to right field to give the Rays the win. It was the first homer of the season for the veteran outfielder, who has struggled to a .152/.243/.303 slash line thus far.