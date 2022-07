Kiermaier went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk during Friday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Kiermaier recorded extra-base hits in his last two games but wasn't able to log a hit Friday. However, he showcased his speed after drawing a walk and stole his sixth base of the season. He's recorded hits in five of his six games since returning to the injured list and has hit .217 with two doubles, five RBI, two runs and a stolen base during that time.