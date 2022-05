Kiermaier went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 11-3 loss to the Angels.

The oft-injured defensive whiz appears to be feeling 100 percent right now, as both of his steals on the season have come in the last three games. Kiermaier is slashing only .183/.247/.324 through 25 contests with two homers, seven RBI and eight runs, but his glove should keep him in Tampa Bay's outfield rotation.