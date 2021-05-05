Kiermaier went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's victory over the Angels.

The veteran outfielder helped pad Tampa Bay's lead with a two-run double in the sixth inning for his fourth and fifth RBI of the season. He was also a nuisance on the basepaths, swiping a bag following a walk in both the second and fourth innings. Kiermaier recently suffered through a 1-for-16 stretch but has turned things around with four hits and three walks over his past 12 plate appearances.