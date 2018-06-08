Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes BP on Friday
Kiermaier (thumb) participated in batting practice Friday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
Kiermaier has been getting some outfield work in for the past couple weeks but this marks the first time he's taking any sort of batting practice since undergoing thumb surgery April 20. In another encouraging sign for the outfielder, he confirmed that a rehab assignment is set to being Tuesday, and that he hopes to return to the majors around June 20.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Medical checkup forthcoming•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Will join team on road trip•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Needs surgery, could be out until July•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: MRI on tap Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart