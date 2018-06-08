Kiermaier (thumb) participated in batting practice Friday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

Kiermaier has been getting some outfield work in for the past couple weeks but this marks the first time he's taking any sort of batting practice since undergoing thumb surgery April 20. In another encouraging sign for the outfielder, he confirmed that a rehab assignment is set to being Tuesday, and that he hopes to return to the majors around June 20.

