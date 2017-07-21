Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes fly balls Friday
Kiermaier (hip) participated in some light running and took fly balls prior to Friday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier was scheduled to be cleared for baseball activities this weekend, and taking fungoes appears to be the beginning of his next phase in rehab. The sharp-hitting outfielder still has a ways to go before joining the Rays sometime near Aug. 9, but expect him to begin a rehab assignment sometime within the couple weeks.
