Kiermaier isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Kiermaier will get another day off Saturday with left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu taking the mound for Toronto. Manuel Margot will take over in center field, batting seventh.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Good wood on the ball in win•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Stays hot with three-hit tally•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rare offensive breakout•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Bows out of starting nine•