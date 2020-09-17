site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-kevin-kiermaier-takes-seat-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes seat for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kiermaier isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier picked up a double in Game 1, but he'll get the rest of the night off following a 3-1 victory. Manuel Margot shifts over to center field in Kiermaier's place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read