Kiermaier is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.
Kiermaier started in center field Opening Day and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, but he'll head to the bench Friday with righty Pablo Lopez on the mound for Miami. Manuel Margot is starting in center and batting seventh for the Rays.
