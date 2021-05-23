Kiermaier (eye) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to Topkin, Kiermaier scratched his left eye during Saturday's 3-1 win, but the Rays apparently aren't viewing it as anything more than a minor concern. With a lefty (Hyun Jin Ryu) on the bump for Toronto in the series finale, the lefty hitting Kiermaier likely wouldn't have started even if he wasn't dealing with the eye issue. Kiermaier will still be available off the bench Sunday, per Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.