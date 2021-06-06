site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-kevin-kiermaier-takes-seat-sunday-783178 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Kiermaier will get the beginning portion of the series finale off as Brett Phillips mans center field Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read