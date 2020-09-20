site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes seat Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Kiermaier is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier went 00-for-4 during Saturday's contest and will head to the bench Sunday against left-hander John Means. Manuel Margot shifts to center field while Hunter Renfroe starts in right.
