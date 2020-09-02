site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes seat Wednesday
Kiermaier isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Kiermaier will get a day off after blasting home runs in each of the past three games. Manuel Margot will start in center field.
