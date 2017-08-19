Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: To lead off for rest of season
Kiermaier will be the Rays' leadoff hitter on a full-time basis for the rest of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He is atop the lineup Saturday, even against lefty Ariel Miranda, and that will be the case for the rest of the season. If he has not already been scooped up, Kiermaier should be added in most roto formats, as he should be a valuable source of runs and steals over the rest of the season.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Back in action Friday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Set for Friday return•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Plays in field in rehab start Tuesday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Slated for several more rehab outings•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Hitless in rehab return•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Set for rehab appearance Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...