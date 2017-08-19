Kiermaier will be the Rays' leadoff hitter on a full-time basis for the rest of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He is atop the lineup Saturday, even against lefty Ariel Miranda, and that will be the case for the rest of the season. If he has not already been scooped up, Kiermaier should be added in most roto formats, as he should be a valuable source of runs and steals over the rest of the season.